Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,627 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

