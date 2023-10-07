Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 254,500 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

