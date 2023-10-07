CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 5,826,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,740,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.