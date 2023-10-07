Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.