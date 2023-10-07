Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.98. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

