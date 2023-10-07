Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

Nexteq Price Performance

Shares of LON:NXQ opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.14 million, a PE ratio of 753.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.79. Nexteq has a 52-week low of GBX 117.50 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexteq news, insider Duncan Penny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($14,746.77). Insiders own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

