Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day moving average is $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

