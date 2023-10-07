Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of Calnex Solutions stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.21. Calnex Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,175.45). Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

