Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 161.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

