Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

