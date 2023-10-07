Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of BC stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

