Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $204.42

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.42.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EL opened at $145.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

