Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $154.69

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

M&T Bank stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

