Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,049.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,099.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,822.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

