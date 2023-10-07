BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.78 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.78 billion and approximately $257.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $213.04 or 0.00762086 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,852 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,892.70287803. The last known price of BNB is 213.56975733 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1663 active market(s) with $275,567,283.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

