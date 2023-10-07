Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day moving average is $527.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

