Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.