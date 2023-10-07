Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,312 shares of company stock worth $5,904,052 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.