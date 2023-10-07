Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Autoliv worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.2 %

ALV stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

