Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ASAN stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 793,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,526,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,892,347 shares of company stock worth $74,565,060 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

