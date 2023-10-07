Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $38,957,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

