Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 790 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.46. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

