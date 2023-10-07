Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 458,170 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,170 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

