Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,446 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 5.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 1.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $312,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $131.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

