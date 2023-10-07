Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,342 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TT stock opened at $204.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.83. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.