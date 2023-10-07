Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 722 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

