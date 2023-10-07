Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,952 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 3.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.25% of Airbnb worth $208,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock worth $237,435,336. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

