All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.15. 4,479,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

