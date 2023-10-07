Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $54,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

ATVI opened at $94.24 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

