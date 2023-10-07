Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.