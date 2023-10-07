9,269 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.