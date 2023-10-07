674,624 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,086,000. Linde makes up about 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of Linde at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.22 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

