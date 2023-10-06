Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $23.53 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 127.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

