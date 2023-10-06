Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $140 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,540 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

