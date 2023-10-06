Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

Shares of EA opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

