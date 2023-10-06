Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 1,640,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,620. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.