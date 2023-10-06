Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.