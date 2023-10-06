Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $31.49 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $31.49 million and $697,543.38 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

