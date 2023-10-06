UMB Bank n.a. Sells 521 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 526,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,229. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

