UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,422 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.28. The stock had a trading volume of 272,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,208. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

