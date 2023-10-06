UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

