UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

GILD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 474,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,701. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.96 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

