UMB Bank n.a. Has $32.01 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,252,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,749,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $297,002,000 after purchasing an additional 751,589 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 695,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

ABT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. 384,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

