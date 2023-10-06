UMB Bank n.a. Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.22. 333,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

