UMB Bank n.a. Has $13.05 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 285.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,767 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 259,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,603. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.