UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 237,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

