UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

