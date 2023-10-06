UMB Bank n.a. Acquires Shares of 120,212 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,412. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

