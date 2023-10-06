The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

DIS stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.