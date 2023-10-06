The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $42,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $301,955 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,019. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.